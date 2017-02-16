Feb 16 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd:

* Unit entered into share purchase deal with Mahindra Solar One to buy 10,000 equity shares of Mahindra Suryaurja held by MSOPL

* Mahindra Suryaurja will become unit of Mahindra Renewables and an indirect unit of Mahindra & Mahindra