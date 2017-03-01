BRIEF-Charter Hall Retail Reit acquires Salamander Bay Centre
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million
March 1 Maiden Holdings Ltd:
* Maiden Holdings announces brief 10-K filing delay for completion of final audit procedures; no material weaknesses in internal controls identified
* Says company plans to file a form 12B-25 with securities and exchange commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year