June 8 Maiden Holdings Ltd:

* Maiden Holdings announces pricing of $150 million 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering

* Maiden Holdings Ltd - priced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of its 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference shares, series d

* Maiden Holdings Ltd - priced offering with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share