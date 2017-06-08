BRIEF-Tunghsu Azure Renewable Energy's unit to invest in projects worth about 5 bln yuan
* Says unit signs agreement to invest in new energy, eco-environmental protection projects worth about 5.0 billion yuan ($731.84 million)
June 8 Maiden Holdings Ltd:
* Maiden Holdings announces pricing of $150 million 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering
* Maiden Holdings announces pricing of $150 million 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference share offering
* Maiden Holdings Ltd - priced an underwritten public offering of $150 million of its 6.700 pct non-cumulative preference shares, series d
* Maiden Holdings Ltd - priced offering with a liquidation preference of $25.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Wanda Film Holding Co Ltd * Says to resume trading on Friday Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2stzJQa Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)