BRIEF-Capitala Finance caused notices to be issued to holders of 7.125% notes due 2021
* Co caused notices to be issued to holders of its 7.125 pct notes due 2021 - SEC filing
May 2 Mail.Ru Group Ltd:
* Acquires Zakazaka - number 2 player in Russian food delivery market
* Signed an agreement to acquire remaining 90 pct of Zakazaka
* Deal was signed on April 28, 2017
* Deal not subject to any third-party approvals with closing to occur shortly
JOHANNESBURG, May 26 South Africa's rand rose half a percent against the dollar on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank kept rates on hold and played down the prospects of cheaper borrowing costs, encouraging investors in search of yield to pour money in.