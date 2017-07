July 26 (Reuters) - MAILUP SPA:

* COMPLETES CAPITAL INCREASE OF 2.6 MILLION SHARES FOR TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 6.0 MILLION, PREMIUM INCLUDED

* DEMAND FOR CAPITAL INCREASE WAS 40 PERCENT MORE THAN THE OFFER

* CAPITAL INCREASE WAS RESERVED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS AND PLACED VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)