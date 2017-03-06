BRIEF-Dream Vision takes out 100 mln yen loan from parent co
* Says it takes out a loan of 100 million yen from parent co, RIZAP GROUP Inc,on May 29
March 6 Ardent Leisure Group:
* Main Event Entertainment appoints Chief Financial Officer
* Appointment of Darin Harper as Chief Financial Officer of group's Main Event Entertainment business in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
** The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries said in a statement it had rejected applications for salmon development licenses from fisheries companies Bremnes Seashore AS and Engesund Fiskeoppdrett AS