March 13 Pelion SA:

* Reveals that selected shareholders started talking in Feb. about financing an acquisition of the company's shares by one of shareholders under a potential tender offer

* The shareholders are: Jacek Szwajcowski, Zbigniew Molenda and owned by them Korporacja Inwestycyjna Polskiej Farmacji Sp. z o.o. (KIPF)

* The shareholders negotiate with banks the acqusition of the company's shares by KIPF

* KIPF has signed a loan agreement to receive funds to buy the company's shares in the potential tender

* The shareholders currently own together about 25.8 pct stake in the company