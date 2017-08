BRIEF-Main Street Capital Corp makes portfolio investment to facilitate buyout of Market Force Information

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Main Street Capital Corp

* Main Street Capital Corp - made a new portfolio investment to facilitate management-led buyout of Market Force Information, Llc

* Main Street Capital Corp - Main Street funding $38.2 million in a combination of first-lien, senior secured term debt and a direct equity investment

* Main Street Capital Corp - co, co-investor are providing market force undrawn credit facility to support growth initiatives and working capital needs