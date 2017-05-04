BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 4 Main Street Capital Corp:
* Qtrly net investment income of $31.2 million representing a 15% increase from q1 of 2016
* Main Street announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Main Street Capital Corp- net asset value of $22.44 per share at march 31, 2017 compared to $22.10 per share at december 31, 2016
* Qtrly net investment income $0.57 per share
* Qtrly distributable net investment income of $33.4 million or $0.61 per share representing 16% increase from q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers