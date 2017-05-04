May 4 Main Street Capital Corp:

* Qtrly net investment income of $31.2 million representing a 15% increase from q1 of 2016

* Main Street announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Main Street Capital Corp- net asset value of $22.44 per share at march 31, 2017 compared to $22.10 per share at december 31, 2016

* Qtrly net investment income $0.57 per share

* Qtrly distributable net investment income of $33.4 million or $0.61 per share representing 16% increase from q1 of 2016