April 19 Fcb Bancorp Inc

* Mainsource Financial Group Inc - on April 5, legal counsel to a purported beneficial owner of shares of FCB common stock contacted FCB's legal advisor

* Mainsource Financial - counsel to owner of FCB shares asserted claims of omissions of material information regarding proposed deal in filings with SEC

* Mainsource Financial - co, FCB engaged in arm's-length negotiations with legal counsel to shareholder in an attempt to resolve asserted claims

* Mainsource Financial Group Inc - Mainsource and FCB believe that no additional disclosure is required to supplement proxy statement - SEC filing

* Mainsource - in connection with deal, FCB shareholder has threatened putative shareholder class action lawsuit against FCB and its board and Mainsource

* Mainsource Financial Group Inc - among other remedies which are threatened, FCB shareholder "threatens to enjoin merger" Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pAZkWD) Further company coverage: