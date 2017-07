July 13 (Reuters) - MainstreamBPO Ltd

* Entered into an agreement to acquire a part of IRESS's superannuation administration business

* Anticipates that transaction will positively impact its FY18 revenue and earnings from expected completion date, with forecast EBIT of $325,000

* Total cost including purchase price, transition fees, legal fees and funding fees, is about $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: