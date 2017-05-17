May 18 Mainstreambpo Ltd:
* Mainstreambpo acquires trinity fund administration in
dublin and Cayman Islands
* Total combined purchase price of acquistion is usd $5
million
* Trinity anticipates combined revenue of us$3.4 million in
12 months to 30 june 2018
* Acquisition is expected to be earnings accretive
* Trinity anticipates combined EBITDA of us$0.5 million in
12 months to 30 June 2018
* Mainstreambpo intends to undertake equity capital raise
prior to completion and draw down on an existing debt facility
* Proceeds of equity capital raise and debt facility will be
used to fund acquisition
