BRIEF-CME raises NYMEX palladium futures margins by 18.2 pct
* CME raises palladium futures NYMEX (PA) initial margins for specs by 18.2 percent to $7,150 per contract from $6,050
June 6 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc :
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. increases credit facility and extends debt duration
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - amended secured credit facility increases total capacity from US$285 million to us$300 million
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - this transaction will extend facility maturity by an additional two years
* Mainstreet Health Investments Inc - transaction will also extend company's weighted average debt maturity from 3.7 years to 5.3 years
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders plan to decide in October where to house two London-based agencies for banking and medicine that must be relocated as a result of Britain's decision to leave the bloc.