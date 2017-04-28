April 28 Maiquer Group Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for H1 2017 could fall up to 50 percent, or to be 10.8 million yuan to 21.5 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (21.5 million yuan)

* Comments that increased selling price is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rdr0Pw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)