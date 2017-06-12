BRIEF-Sonic reports Q3 earnings per share $0.44
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 12 Maiquer Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to raise up to 930 million yuan ($136.83 million) in share placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rmvi62
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7970 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - disagrees with ISS's recommendations regarding board nominees