BRIEF-Internity shareholders to vote on FY 2016 div. of 0.07 zloty/shr
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JUNE 21 ON DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 OF 0.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE
March 6 Maisons Du Monde SA:
* FY customer sales up 26.1 pct YoY to 881.8 million euros ($933.21 million), like-for-like customer sales growth of 14.7 pct
* FY EBITDA up 30.0 pct YoY to 122.8 million euros, FY EBITDA margin at 13.9 pct
* FY adjusted net income of 39.9 million euros
* Net debt stood at 225.7 million euros at Dec 31, 2016, with leverage ratio of 1.8x compared to 2.6x at Dec 31, 2015
* Recommended dividend of 0.31 euro per share
* Growth targets confirmed for 2017-2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO VOTE ON JUNE 21 ON DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 OF 0.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE
FRANKFURT, May 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.