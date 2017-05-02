May 2 Maisons du Monde SA:

* Customer sales up 20.9% year-on-year to €228.8 million ($249.58 million) in Q1 2017, with strong like-for-like growth of 11.9%

* In 2017 expects customer sales growth at the high end of the previously announced 12%-14% range

* In 2017 expects like-for-like growth of around 5%

* In 2017 expects 25-30 net new store openings

* In 2017 expects EBITDA margin above 13% of customer sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)