US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
March 31 Maithan Alloys Ltd
* Says approves elevation of Subhas Chandra Agarwalla as chairman & MD
* Says approves elevation of Subodh Agarwalla as whole time director and CEO Source text:bit.ly/2ohWuG2 Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)