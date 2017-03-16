BRIEF-Wesfarmers announces Anthony Gianotti as the next CFO
* announced three senior executive appointments as part of group's leadership transition next financial year.
March 16 Majan College University College :
* H1 net profit after tax 934,197 rials versus 984,652 rials year ago
* H1 total income 3.7 million rials versus 3.5 million rials year ago Source:(bit.ly/2m2OZBK) Further company coverage:
* announced three senior executive appointments as part of group's leadership transition next financial year.
* announced details of service agreement and remuneration terms for incoming group managing director Rob Scott when he succeeds Richard Goyder