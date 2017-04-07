BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 7 Majestar Co Ltd :
* Says it will close casino business from June 6 to July 5
* Says the business suspension amount is 24.44 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Mggnt6
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees