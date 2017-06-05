June 5 Major Drilling Group International Inc
:
* Major Drilling sees signs of recovery in its fourth
quarter results
* Q4 loss per share C$0.10
* Q4 revenue rose 27 percent to C$81.5 million
* Major Drilling Group International Inc - company expects
to spend $25 million in capital expenditures in fiscal 2018
* Major Drilling Group says "pricing remains competitive,
although we have seen pricing improve in certain areas given
shortage of experienced drill crews"
* Major drilling group international inc says is seeing
increased demand in all of its operations, particularly in south
and central america
* Major Drilling says global exploration spending improved
as most senior and intermediate cos increased their exploration
budgets for calendar 2017
* Major Drilling-continue to see prices for drilling
"improving", although at moment, improvements offset by increase
in labour, mobilization, repair costs
