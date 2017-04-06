April 6 Majuperak Holdings Bhd:

* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Wawasan Amanjaya Sdn. Bhd

* Deal for total cash consideration of 17.7 million RGT

* The net proceeds arising from the disposal are expected to be utilized for the working capital of MHB and its group of companies

* Deal for the disposal off part of the land (plot 1 and plot 5), Mukim Tanjong Tualang, Daerah Kinta, Perak

* The proposed disposal will contribute positively on earnings per share of MHB for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2oEGvBW) Further company coverage: