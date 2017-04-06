BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
April 6 Majuperak Holdings Bhd:
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Wawasan Amanjaya Sdn. Bhd
* Deal for total cash consideration of 17.7 million RGT
* The net proceeds arising from the disposal are expected to be utilized for the working capital of MHB and its group of companies
* Deal for the disposal off part of the land (plot 1 and plot 5), Mukim Tanjong Tualang, Daerah Kinta, Perak
* The proposed disposal will contribute positively on earnings per share of MHB for the financial year ending 31 December 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2oEGvBW) Further company coverage:
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.