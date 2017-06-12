BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12 MAKARONY POLSKIE SA:
* ITS UNIT, STOCZEK NATURA SP. Z O.O. , 14.7 MILLION ZLOTY OFFER CHOSEN BY AGENCJA RYNKU ROLNEGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic