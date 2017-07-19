FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MakeMyTrip files stock shelf for $1.4 bln
July 19, 2017 / 1:30 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-MakeMyTrip files stock shelf for $1.4 bln

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - MakeMyTrip Ltd

* MakeMyTrip Ltd files stock shelf for $1.4 billion - sec filing

* MakeMyTrip Ltd says the offering relates to up to 43 million of co's ordinary shares which may be offered for sale by selling shareholder

* MakeMyTrip Ltd - offering includes about 42.6 million ordinary shares issuable upon conversion of co's outstanding class b convertible ordinary shares

* MakeMyTrip Ltd says it will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholder Source text: (bit.ly/2uaoPj9) Further company coverage:

