* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 26 Makheia Group SA:
* FY consolidated revenue EUR 19.5 million ($21.20 million), down by 11 percent
* FY consolidated recurring operating loss EUR 690,000 versus profit of EUR 1.0 million year ago
* Fy consolidated net loss after tax EUR 1.0 million versus profit of EUR 0.4 million year ago Source text: bit.ly/2oJSz0g Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes