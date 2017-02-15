Feb 15 Makheia Group SA:

* FY revenue 19.5 million euros ($20.67 million), down 11 percent compared to 2015

* Confirms objectives of its strategic plan for 3 yrs

* Priority for co in 2017 is return to profitability Source text: bit.ly/2kKupS1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)