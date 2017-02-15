BRIEF-Spero Global to buy Mirae Global for 7.32 bln won
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won
Feb 15 Makheia Group SA:
* FY revenue 19.5 million euros ($20.67 million), down 11 percent compared to 2015
* Confirms objectives of its strategic plan for 3 yrs
* Priority for co in 2017 is return to profitability
* Says it completed issuance of 30th series unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds worth 7 billion won