Feb 23 Malayan Banking Bhd

* qtrly net profit 2.36 billion rgt

* qtrly revenue 11.25 billion rgt

* year ago, qtrly net profit 1.65 billion rgt, qtrly revenue 11.05 billion rgt

* Qtrly net interest income 2.96 billion rgt versus 2.93 billion rgt

* "group expects its financial performance for 2017 to be satisfactory given the persisting challenging global environment"

* "group has set two headline key performance indicators (“KPI”) of return on equity (“ROE”) of 10%-11% and group loans growth of 6%-7%."

* for Malaysia "OPR is also expected to remain unchanged at 3.00% in 2017 to support domestic demand"

* for Malaysia "Maybank Malaysia's loans growth is expected to be slightly ahead of GDP growth in 2017"

* Maybank group's home markets expected to do better in 2017 with Singapore to grow at 2.5%, Malaysia 4.4% & Indonesia to remain at 5.1%

* as at 31 dec 2016 CET1 capital ratio 13.990 percent versus 12.780 percent as at 31 dec 2015

* board proposed final single-tier dividend in respect of current financial year ended 31 dec 2016 of 32 sen single-tier dividend