UPDATE 2-Deadly London tower blaze began in Hotpoint fridge freezer, police say
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Adds details on Whirlpool, government statement)
May 25 Malayan Banking Bhd-
* Qtrly net profit attributable 1.70 billion rgt
* Qtrly revenue 11.28 billion rgt
* Qtrly net interest income 3.03 billion rgt versus 2.88 billion rgt
* As at march 31, 2017, cet1 capital ratio 13.375 percent
* "group expects its financial performance for 2017 to be satisfactory given the ongoing challenging global environment"
* "group has set two headline key performance indicators of return on equity of 10%-11% and group loans growth of 6%-7%"
* Year ago qtrly revenue 11.18 billion rgt; year ago qtrly net profit attributable 1.43 billion rgt Source text (bit.ly/2rSFOTY) Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Adds details on Whirlpool, government statement)
June 23 Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd