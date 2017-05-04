China stocks stay in place as MSCI decision awaited; Hong Kong shares slip
* China-bound traffic higher as investors expect MSCI inclusion
May 4 Malayan Banking Bhd
* Refers to proposed disposal of Maybank Indonesia's entire equity interest of 68.55 pct in WOM Finance to PT Reliance Capital Management
* Proposed disposal has been terminated as of 3 May 2017
* Proposed disposal and its termination are not expected to have any material effect on group for FY ending 31 December 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2pB1ViN) Further company coverage:
* Housing prices show tentative signs of easing, more data eyed