BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 Malibu Boats Inc
* Malibu boats, inc. Announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 sales $77.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $75.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results