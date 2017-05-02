May 3 Malibu Boats Inc:

* Malibu Boats settles litigation with MasterCraft Boat company

* Says under terms of settlement, MasterCraft will make a one-time payment to Malibu Boats

* Says as per settlement, MasterCraft also to enter license agreement for payment of future royalties for boats sold by it using licensed technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Prithvi Kanti Bandyopadhyay)