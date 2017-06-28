June 28 Malibu Boats Inc:
* Malibu boats, inc. Announces agreement to acquire cobalt
boats, llc
* Malibu boats inc - deal for $130 million
* Deal expected to be accretive to Malibu's earnings per
share in fiscal year 2018
* Malibu boats inc - combined business will achieve a run
rate of approximately $7.5 million in cost and operational
synergies
* Malibu boats inc - in connection with deal, Malibu
expects to benefit from tax attributes valued on a present value
basis at approximately $18 million
* Malibu will fund transaction through borrowings under a
new second amended and restated credit facility
* Malibu boats inc - in connection with transaction, Malibu
expects to benefit from tax attributes valued on present value
basis at about $18 million
* Malibu boats - paxson st. Clair will continue to lead
cobalt business as its president, and he will become a director
on Malibu's board of directors
