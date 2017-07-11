BRIEF-Mallinckrodt finalizes agreement with DEA and USAOS

July 11 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Confirmed that it has finalized agreement reached with U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and U.S. Attorneys' Offices

* Will pay $35 million to resolve all potential claims as part of agreement

* Settlement contains no admission of liability for civil penalties for relevant conduct

* Finalized agreement will have no material adverse effect on company's financial condition, results of operations or cash flows

* Finalized agreement reached with U.S. DEA, USAOS to settle previously disclosed investigations on co's suspicious order monitoring program among other things