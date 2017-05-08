May 8 Mallinckrodt Plc:

* Mallinckrodt Plc reports earnings results for first quarter of fiscal 2017

* Q1 GAAP Earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $810.9 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.68

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $780.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Mallinckrodt - continue to see "strengthening" in acthar formulary positions, access for appropriate patients in both commercial and public environments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: