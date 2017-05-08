BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 8 Mallinckrodt Plc:
* Mallinckrodt Plc reports earnings results for first quarter of fiscal 2017
* Q1 GAAP Earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations
* Q1 sales $810.9 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.68
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $780.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mallinckrodt - continue to see "strengthening" in acthar formulary positions, access for appropriate patients in both commercial and public environments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".