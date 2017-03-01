March 1 Mallinckrodt Plc
* Mallinckrodt Plc- on february 28, co and units entered
into a refinancing amendment no. 2 and incremental assumption
agreement no. 3- sec filing
* Mallinckrodt Plc says pursuant to amendment entered into a
$500 million replacement revolving credit facility
* Mallinckrodt Plc- pursuant to amendment, also entered into
additional $400 million incremental revolving credit facility
* Mallinckrodt Plc- 2017 revolving credit facility will
mature on february 28, 2022; new term loans will mature on
september 24, 2024
