June 23 Malton Bhd:

* Unit, Layar Raya entered into joint venture agreement with Fame Action for purpose of developing 7 pieces of freehold land owned by unit

* Net development value of development shall not be less than 65 million rgt

* Joint venture not expected to have any material effect on earnings and eps of malton group for FY ending 30 june 2017