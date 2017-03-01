March 1 Man Group Plc
* Net inflows $0.3 billion
* Fum increased by 20%
* Positive investment movement of $3.2 billion
* Statutory loss before tax for year ended 31 december 2016
of $272 million
* Recommended final dividend of 4.5 cents per share bringing
total dividend for year to 9.0 cents
* Surplus regulatory capital of $392 million at 31 december
2016
* Looking forward to 2017, we have started year with a good
pipeline of interest from clients and encouraging performance
across most of our strategies, says man group ceo luke ellis
* As at 31 december 2016, man group's funds under management
were $80.9 billion
* Performance fees $112 million, down from $326 million in
2015
* Adjusted profit before tax at $205 million in 2016, down
from $400 million in 2015
(Reporting by Maiya Keidan)