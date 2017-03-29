New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
March 29 Pelion SA:
* Management says 52.33 zloty ($13.33) price per Pelion's share in the tender bid by KIPF reflects the fair value of the company
* KIPF announced the tender offer for Pelion shares earlier on in March Source text: bit.ly/2o9ohrV Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9271 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.