UPDATE 1-Samsung Electronics plans Galaxy Note 8 launch event for August -source
* Note 8 to have two rear cameras, larger curved screen -source
May 9 Managepay Systems Bhd:
* Managepay Services Sdn Bhd accepted the letter of award from Pick N Go Sdn Bhd
* Pick N Go has made MPay the sole card payment facilitator to enable taxi operators to accept card payments through pick n go's taxi hailing mobile app Source :(bit.ly/2qNox0I) Further company coverage:
* Note 8 to have two rear cameras, larger curved screen -source
TOKYO/SEOUL, June 20 A Japanese government-led consortium has told Toshiba Corp it needs to resolve its legal dispute with Western Digital Corp before it will invest in the firm's chip unit, sources briefed on the matter said.