May 16 Manchester United Plc

* Manchester United Plc 2017 third quarter results

* Qtrly total revenue GBP 127.2 million versus GBP 123.4 million

* Q3 matchday revenue GBP 29.3 million versus GBP 29.8 million

* Says "forecasting better full year financial performance than expected" and have raised our revenue and profit guidance for year

* For Fiscal 2017, co expects revenue to be GBP 560 mln to GBP 570 mln and adjusted Ebitda to be GBP 185 mln to GBP 195 mln

* Borrowings as of 31 march 2017 were GBP 516.3 million versus GBP 525.8 million as of 31 Dec 2016

* Qtrly adjusted basic loss per share 3.84 pence

* Qtrly basic loss per share 2.30 pence

* Q3 earnings per share view -3.79 pence -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: