May 16 Manchester United Plc
* Manchester United Plc 2017 third quarter results
* Qtrly total revenue GBP 127.2 million versus GBP 123.4
million
* Q3 matchday revenue GBP 29.3 million versus GBP 29.8
million
* Says "forecasting better full year financial performance
than expected" and have raised our revenue and profit guidance
for year
* For Fiscal 2017, co expects revenue to be GBP 560 mln to
GBP 570 mln and adjusted Ebitda to be GBP 185 mln to GBP 195 mln
* Borrowings as of 31 march 2017 were GBP 516.3 million
versus GBP 525.8 million as of 31 Dec 2016
* Qtrly adjusted basic loss per share 3.84 pence
* Qtrly basic loss per share 2.30 pence
* Q3 earnings per share view -3.79 pence -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
