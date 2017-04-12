BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 13 Mandalay Resources Corp
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces production and sales results for the first quarter of 2017
* Produced a total of 21,370 ounces gold, 741 tonnes antimony and 435,076 ounces silver in quarter
* Expect to see production continue to grow over remainder of 2017
* On track to delivering on guidance range of 138,000 to 163,000 ounces of gold equivalent for 2017
* In q1 of 2017, Mandalay produced 32,481 saleable ounces of gold equivalent and sold 34,801 ounces of gold equivalent
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results