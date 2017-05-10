May 10 Mandalay Resources Corp
* Mandalay resources corporation announces financial results and quarterly dividend for
first quarter 2017
* Qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $2.7 million, or $0.0060 per share
* Mandalay resources - expect to see production continuing to increase throughout 2017, with
a consequent improvement in unit costs going forward
* Qtrly revenue $45.4 million versus $32.4 million last year
* Reiterate previous fy guidance for consolidated production, cash cost, capital spending
and exploration spending
* During q1 of 2017, mandalay produced 19% fewer ounces of gold equivalent versus q1 of 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom)