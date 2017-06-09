June 9 Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources Corporation reports flooding at its
Cerro Bayo Mine
* Mining operations at Cerro Bayo have been suspended
* Incident has been reported to Chilean authorities
* Mine rescue efforts were immediately initiated and are
ongoing, although they are impeded by extent of flooding
* A flooding event occurred in which Delia 2 Ramp section of
Delia NW Mine of company's Cerro Bayo property was completely
inundated
* Two Mandalay employees were working in the section of mine
at time of flooding incident
