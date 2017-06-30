FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a day ago
BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation’s Cerro Bayo mine gives notice of force majeure
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
India this week
June 30, 2017 / 12:03 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Corporation’s Cerro Bayo mine gives notice of force majeure

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Mandalay Resources Corp:

* Mandalay Resources Corporation's Cerro Bayo mine gives notice of Force Majeure

* Mandalay Resources - notice suspends Cerro Bayo's obligations under contracts with these parties due to flooding of Delia NW mine on June 9, 2017

* Mandalay Resources - ‍compañia Minera Cerro Bayo commenced giving notice of force majeure to primary customers, suppliers, contractors of Cerro Bayo mine​

* Mandalay Resources Corp - company is reviewing several alternatives for future of mining at Cerro Bayo

* Mandalay Resources - co is also initiating consultations with its unions about potential impacts on employees during period of suspended production

* Mandalay Resources - also initiating consultations with its unions about potential impacts on employees during period of suspended production​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

