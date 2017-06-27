BRIEF-Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25 mln common shares
* Government Properties Income Trust prices offering of 25,000,000 common shares
June 27 Mandalay Resources Corp:
* Mandalay Resources Corporation provides update on work at cerro bayo mine
* Mandalay Resources - efforts to search for two Mandalay employees working in flooded delia nw mine at co's cerro bayo operation have been unsuccessful
* Mandalay Resources Corp - mining operations at Cerro Bayo have remained suspended since event occurred
* Mandalay Resources Corp - Chilean office of exception state has ruled out possibility of finding two miners, Jorge Sanchez and Enrique Ojeda, alive
* Mandalay says will continue to work with Chilean government on next steps and future of mine
* Mandalay - investigation of causes of event & risk assessments of reopening delia se, coyita se, marcela & raul veins being initiated this week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
