BRIEF-Yantai Shuangta Food's board elects chairman, appoints general manager
* Says board elects Yang Junmin as chairman, appoints Li Yulin as general manager
June 5 Mandarin Oriental International Ltd
* Undertaking a review of its long-term strategic options with regard to excelsior, Hong Kong
* "No decision has yet been made as to preferred course of action"
* Co has decided to test market interest in possible sale of property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says board elects Yang Junmin as chairman, appoints Li Yulin as general manager
BEIJING, June 22 China's banking regulator has ordered a group of lenders to assess their exposure to offshore acquisitions by a handful of companies that have been on an overseas buying spree, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.