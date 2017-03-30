BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 Manitex Capital Inc:
* Manitex Capital Inc Restates previously reported 2016 quarterly financial results
* It has filed a restatement of its previously reported financial results for 2016 quarters
* Revised its revenue recognition accounting policy pertaining to a distribution contract that was effective January 1, 2016
* Manitex Capital Inc - revised revenue recognition treatment has no impact on previously stated net loss realized by corporation in interim periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: