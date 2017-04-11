April 11 Manitex Capital Inc:

* Manitex Capital Inc's affiliate, Valeo Pharma Inc, announces partnership for a parkinson's disease treatment

* Manitex Capital- entered into partnership with Zambon s.p.a. For exclusive Canadian rights to commercialize new parkinson's disease product Xadago

* Manitex Capital Inc says valeo pharma will pay zambon upfront, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties on product sales

* Manitex Capital - under terms of deal, Valeo Pharma to be responsible for all regulatory, sales, marketing, quality, distribution activities in Canada

* Manitex Capital - agreement grants Valeo Pharma exclusive rights to commercialise Zambon's parkinson's disease product, licensed from Newron