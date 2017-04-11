BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 11 Manitex Capital Inc:
* Manitex Capital Inc's affiliate, Valeo Pharma Inc, announces partnership for a parkinson's disease treatment
* Manitex Capital- entered into partnership with Zambon s.p.a. For exclusive Canadian rights to commercialize new parkinson's disease product Xadago
* Manitex Capital Inc says valeo pharma will pay zambon upfront, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties on product sales
* Manitex Capital - under terms of deal, Valeo Pharma to be responsible for all regulatory, sales, marketing, quality, distribution activities in Canada
* Manitex Capital - agreement grants Valeo Pharma exclusive rights to commercialise Zambon's parkinson's disease product, licensed from Newron
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results