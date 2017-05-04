May 4 Manitex International Inc:

* Manitex International Inc reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03

* Q1 revenue $67.9 million

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.21

* Manitex International Inc says 58.8% increase in backlog to $60.4 million as of March 31, 2017, compared to $38.1 million at end of December 31, 2016