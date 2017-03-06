March 6 Manitex International Inc:

* Manitex International Inc reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.02

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.88

* Manitex International Inc says net revenues for Q4 were $65.0 million compared to $76.1 million in prior year's period

* Manitex International Inc says 91% increase in backlog to $51.9 million as of january 31, 2017, compared to $27.1 million at end of Q3 of 2016